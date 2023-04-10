Flexible Work, Salary Bumps Stay Post Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic wrought changes throughout the U.S. and world economy – that’s long been obvious. Likewise, work-from-home arrangements have come to the broader nonprofit sector just as they have in other areas of the economy. But just how common is it? Almost 60% of nonprofits offer flexible work arrangements or a hybrid workplace.

More importantly, how much have nonprofit salaries changed since the pandemic after hearing so much about “The Great Resignation” and employees jumping ship for better opportunities and/or more pay? Organizations reported overall average salary increases of almost 6% for all staff last year and projections exceeding 5% in the current year while executives saw an average hike of 5.72%.

Those are just some of the comparative data found in The NonProfit Times’ 2023 Nonprofit Organizations Salary and Benefits Survey, authored and administered in partnership with Roswell, Georgia-based Bluewater Nonprofit Solutions. The annual report provides comprehensive and wide-ranging data about salaries and benefits from hundreds of nonprofits around the United States to compare peer organizations and this year includes fields that display a change in data from 2021 to 2023 for a quick reference of the differences since the pandemic started.

The 572-page salary report and companion 169-page benefits report is bursting with data that nonprofits will find relevant, from average salaries for a specific position or how common a post is among nonprofits to the types of benefits that are found at peer organizations. Job descriptions are included for easy position matching so you can compare your organization to your peers and examine comparable positions for differences and similarities.

The report features average salaries and salary increases for 232 specific job titles within 28 different job families, and information on the whole spectrum of benefits, including health, dental, vision and retirement plans. Data are broken down by field of work, budget size and other key metrics, as well as providing average, minimum, maximum, median and key percentiles within each category of compensation or benefits.

Almost 750 organizations responded to this year’s survey ranging from local and regional organizations to large, national nonprofits and/or chapter affiliates.

The average base salary for a chief executive officer/president/executive director last year was $150,471. The median salary was $125,000 and the maximum was $859,455.

The average tenure for a CEO was almost 13 years and just about 45 percent of organizations paid their CEO some type of bonus. Nonprofits last year reported awarding overall average salary increases of 5.96 percent for all staff, with a projected 5.1 percent in the current year. Executives saw an average hike of 5.72 percent in the prior year.

Overall, employee turnover among organizations was an average of 13.6 percent with employees spending an average 6.8 years at an organization.