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2022 NPT 100: Half Of A Good Year: Pandemic’s Impact Seen on the Bottom Line

2022 NPT 100: Half Of A Good Year: Pandemic’s Impact Seen on the Bottom Line

(November 2022) Timing is everything is life. It appears from data compiled for the new edition of the NPT 100 that is also true of pandemics. 

The 2022 NPT 100 covers the fiscal year t hat ended in 2021. For calendar year organizations, that means a federal Form 990 is due to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) by May 15. The paperwork for more nonprofits seems to be filed on the November 15 extension in recent years, making it difficult to collect timely data by presstime for the November edition of The NonProfit Times. Also making data collection more difficult lately has been the lag in Forms 990 from the IRS.

Due to the pandemic, the split year files June 30 or Dec. 31 really made a difference this time as things started opening back up. Those with the later filing period showed better results, at least on paper, explained Daniel Romano, partner & NFP Tax Practice Leader at Grant Thornton LLP which has worked with The NonProfit Times to analyze the data from several hundred organizations.

Total revenue among the largest 100 nonprofits in the 35th annual NPT 100 topped $101.2 billion, up significantly from last year’s aggregate of just less than $80 billion. Several billion-dollar organizations returned to The NPT 100, and billion-dollar organizations accounted for 29 of the top 100 spots. That pushed the overall total higher while all categories of revenue were up:

  • Public support accounted for $54.8 billion
  • Government support, $13.5 billion
  • Investment income, $5.07 billion
  • Program service, $23.8 billion
  • Other revenue, $3.5 billion

Program expenses increased 8% for the listed organization, much less than revenue hikes, said Romano, a result of operations being shut down during the pandemic. He expects that expenses will be correspondingly higher next year. He expects back to the office will drive expenses higher, along with the costs of finding and keeping personnel.

Reductions in staff and remote workers decreased overhead,” said Romano. Also, capital expenses have not yet hit many balance sheets yet.

The NPT 100 researchers aim to avoid double counting but there is some overlap among organizations. For example, the highest compensated independent contractor (Part VII, Section B of the Form 990) for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Rye Brook, New York (No. 45) was the Patient Advocate Foundation (No. 86) in Hampton, Virginia, at $7.8 million.

Donor-advised funds are not included in the NPT100 because they are pass-through entities for all intents and purposes. Also, the largest are run by major investments houses, although those firms have set up nonprofit entities to accept and disburse donations from the accounts.

Five organizations in The NPT 100 are ranked by their FYE 2020 Form 990 because FYE 2021 is not available until later this year:

  • ASPCA
  • Boys Town
  • Children’s Hospital Boston
  • Habitat For Humanity
  • LISC
  • New York Presbyterian Fund

In some cases, leaders at nonprofits with numerous affiliates submit surveys of financial data, which often is an amalgamation of fiscal years. Mental Health America (No. 54), for example, included several current year Form 990s but the majority of affiliates in its totals are for 2020.

There also are organizations where leaders decline to participate in the survey or provide any recent financial data. 

For those nonprofits, The NonProfit Times partnered with CauseIQ to help compile Form 990 data for the national office and affiliates: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boy Scouts, Planned Parenthood, and Ronald McDonald House Charities. Those totals include tax data across fiscal years ranging from 2018 to 2020, which is inconsistent with previous years’ reports. For that reason, the net change in net assets category is not likely accurate and thus, not applicable (N/A) in the accompanying chart.

If ever there needed to be a justification for multiple revenue sources, the Salvation Army (No. 4, $4.4 billion) has made that argument during its past two years.

“Those two fiscal years were the first and second largest in our history when you look at just first quarter income [which includes the Alexandria, Virginia.-based organization’s Oct.1-Dec. 31 holiday season efforts],” National Community Relations and Development Secretary Dale Bannon said.

The increased support came at a time when the need for the Salvation Army’s services increased dramatically. COVID upended operations, creating a boom in under- and unemployment, restricting — and in some cases shuttering — the organization’s retail operations and creating the need for increased floor space in its shelters to reduce COVID infection rates. Demands from increasingly severe natural disasters and other contingencies also took their toll on the Salvation Army’s humanitarian works capacities.

The organization’s fortunes were boosted by the stock market. Investments skyrocketed from $559 million during fiscal year 2021 to $2.11 billion. That growth increased the role investments played in the Salvation Army’s total revenue picture from 14% to 36.3%. Government funding, which included boosts from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, jumped from $459 million to $589.7 million, but because of the boom in investment income dipped from 11% to 10.2% of total revenue makeup.

In contrast, public support, the organization’s most significant source of funding, slipped from $2.37 billion to $2.34 billion. The dip came as the pandemic forced a drop in the number of Salvation Army thrift stores operating, from 1,116 to 987 between 2020 and 2022. As Bannon noted, the closings were due to consolidating local efforts or expense reductions.

Labor shortages also forced closures, whether due to coronavirus cautions or other circumstances. The stores that were open to the public limited the number of shoppers within them as part of social distancing practices.

On the plus side, operational stores received a substantial boost in material contributed as consumers who were sheltering in space cleaned out closets. When they opened, they did so with substantially more desirable inventory. “We’re on an upward climb for our thrift store traffic and for our in-kind to the thrift stores,” Bannon said.

Labor shortages had an impact on the Salvation Army’s public support beyond its stores. Its signature Red Kettle Campaign has faced headwinds as volunteers have been harder to find, and even paid bell ringers haven’t filled all of the staffing needs. Consumers have been carrying less currency, making spontaneous contributions more difficult. And pedestrian traffic in foot-traffic-heavy retail areas has waned as consumers increased their use of online delivery services.

Salvation Army’s leadership continues to adjust to these adverse conditions. The Red Kettle Campaign now includes mobile-assisted donation capabilities for non-cash-carrying altruists. And its approach toward public contributions has broadened considerably, as has its overall ask strategy.

“We’ve historically focused the majority of our public awareness campaigns at the Christmas season – our quarter one, October to December,” Bannon said. “We are now realizing we have to move more evergreen with our campaign. Need knows no season, and nor does generosity.”

The organization is encouraging donors to “love beyond the holidays,” whether by giving donations year-round or making sustainer gifts. “It’s amazing how $25 a month can be the difference between a family staying in its home or falling under the poverty line,” Bannon said. “We’re excited about that campaign. It’s definitely more evergreen than just at Christmastime.”

Some of the biggest revenue increases at organizations within The NPT 100 were related to corporate philanthropy. Step Up For Students (SUFS) in Jacksonville, Florida, saw revenue soar by some 60% compared to the previous year, from $620 million to $988 million. “There’s this enormous demand right now,” President Doug Tuthill said, noting that SUFS serves 300,000 children. If it was a school district, it’d be the sixth largest in the country, he added.

Tuthill credited the revenue spike to a strong economy in the Sunshine State. “Florida opened earlier than most states” during the pandemic, with the result being “a lot of economic activity,” he said, with companies doing really well, and people moving into the state. “There’s a lot of demand for our program and a very strong economy in Florida. Those are the two primary” reasons for the growth, he said.

Companies can remit a portion, up to 100% in most cases, of various state taxes to SUFS, such as alcoholic beverage excise tax, business rent/commercial lease tax, corporate income tax, direct pay sales and use tax, and insurance premium tax, and oil and/or gas production tax.

A dollar-for-dollar corporate tax credit generated about $700 million for the charity last year, according to Tuthill. Another $85 million came through a tax redirection, in which people can redirect up to $105 of sales tax to the scholarship program. Direct state funding generates about $500 million, which Tuthill expects to grow more in the next fiscal year. He estimated SUFS is likely to continue its growth in FYE 2022 toward $1.5 billion.

SUFS provides K-12 scholarship and post-secondary scholarships for special needs students. “Most of it is kids going to non-district schools or homeschooling,” Tuthill said, which has seen huge growth in Florida. There’s also a new reading supplemental program that serves some 58,000 students in district schools.

SUFS serves 300,000 students and is growing dramatically. There have been lots of investments in technology to scale up fast, according to Tuthill, including investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI). The software provides SUFS with a probability of eligibility, examining census data, individual data, and a variety of sources. Almost 360,000 applications start in the SUFS system. “We would need a staff of thousands looking at various databases and past experience; that software looks at data and gives us a probability whether a student is eligible or not,” Tuthill said.

Good360 in Alexandria, Virginia added more corporate donors who gave for the first time and grew existing partnerships, in some cases, quite substantially, according to Shari Rudoph, chief development officer and chief marketing officer.

“Both of these dynamics arise from companies seeing the value in a partnership with Good360 since we not only help solve imminent business challenges (what to do with some of the product they have on hand), but we also help other companies deliver on their ESG (Environmental Social Governance) goals, both in terms of social impact objectives (getting goods where they can do the most good) and sustainability goals (keeping usable goods out of landfills or otherwise going to waste),” she said. “A growing commitment to ESG programming is one of the biggest macro forces driving our growth.”

Good360 saw companies leverage the donation channel to help “manage some of the ups and downs we’ve seen in the supply chain over the past couple of years as well,” Rudolph said. “We provide a strong alternative to liquidation channels which can cause brand dilution and other brand integrity issues for donor companies.”

Environmental organizations as a group saw revenue climb, led by World Wildlife Fund (WWF), up from $286 million to $408 million, and newcomer Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) jumping from $230 million to $362 million. Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) slotted into the last quarter of The NPT 100, as usual, with $281 million, up slightly from $255 million. Ducks Unlimited returned after a one-year hiatus, rebounding from $194 million the previous year to a recent high of $338 million.

Food banks and related organizations also climbed The NPT 100. Feeding America topped $4 billion, remaining in the top 10 again, and several other food organizations made their debut in The NPT 100, including Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, with $322 million, and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, which nearly doubled revenue from $169 million to $310 million, and Greater Chicago Food Depository (GCFD), which just missed the cut in last year’s NPT 100, thanks to an influx of government support ($150 million, up from $75 million).

Museums and arts organizations powered through a tough year, with some still having pandemic months on the books, when facilities either were closed or severely limited in hours and attendance. Still, those that remained in The NPT 100 banked on their large endowments and healthy returns from the stock market in 2021.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City saw revenue rise despite public support falling from $234 million to $168 million. The museum more than made up for that 28% decline with a 150% increase in investment income, up from $138 million to $340 million. Total assets grew from $3.6 billion to $5.5 billion.

Likewise, Shriners Hospital is often among the largest endowments within The NPT 100 and often reports some of the biggest returns on investment income. The charity reported nearly $1 billion, up from $295 million the previous year, driving much of the overall revenue growth. Public support was up only slightly, from $438 million to $480 million as overall revenue jumped from $896 million to $1.6 billion. Total assets grew by about $1 billion, from $10.8 billion to $11.8 billion.

The No. 100 organization this year is another that hasn’t made an appearance in years. Youth Villages, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, reported total revenue of $278 million — a significant increase in what it takes to crack into the NPT 100, which in recent years has typically been closer to $200 million. What’s behind such a big jump for the No. 100 organization? There could be a number of reasons.

MacKenzie’s Millions

With donations of closer to $13 billion to hundreds of nonprofits during the past few years, MacKenzie Scott has had an outsized influence on the charitable sector, and that includes The NPT 100.

Scott helped several NPT 100 organizations cross onto the list for the first time in years, donating millions through her Lost Horse, LLC. Chicago-based Easterseals often had fallen short of the 10% threshold in recent years. In December 2020, the national office of Easterseals and 22 of its affiliates announced an “unrestricted transformational gift” from Scott.

LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corp.) is typically among the organizations just on the outside of The NPT 100 but Scott’s largesse pushed them into the club this year. The New York-based national office received a $40-million gift, the largest from an individual in its 40-year history.

Covenant House also returned to The NPT 100 for the first time in almost 20 years. Hospitals tend to fall short of the 10% threshold when program revenue accounts for much of the revenue but this year Children’s Hospital Boston made the cut for the first time.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation has been growing steadily for years, knocking on the door of The NPT 100 in recent years. A commitment from Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s family foundation and a key recent partnership helped to catapult the New York City-based foundation into the top 100, from $202 million in revenue to $353 million.

In 2019, the foundation was selected as an implementation partner for Aligning Science Across Parkinson’s (ASAP), an initiative that fosters collaboration and resources to better understand underlying causes and complementary to existing funding, overseen by the Coalition for Aligning Science. To date, that component has committed millions of dollars over many years, according to CEO and Co-Founder Deborah W. Brooks.

The foundation has funded more than $1.5 billion in research since its inception in 2020. “This is really an accelerated growth but we’re been growing all along,” Brooks said. The overall revenue forecast for 2022 remains above $300 million but is still “a little bit of a moving target.”

The median gift at the Fox Foundation is still about $50, according to Brooks, who said the foundation is seeing increased support broadly. There were 116 donors who gave six figures in 2019, which was up to 123 last year and expected to exceed that number in 2022 while seven-figure gifts increased from 13 in 2019 to 17 in 2021.

“We really have a broad base,” Brooks said. In 2021, there were almost 125,000 donors to the foundation, an increase of about 20% compared to 2019. “A big part of what we’re trying to do is build an engageable audience. We know that some of those people will be donors and aim to engage people who are touched by Parkinson’s,” she said.

“For us, we’re interested in the whole gamut, engaging with as many people as we can,” Brooks said, whether that’s around key calls to action, policy activism or partnering in research, and potentially on a path to getting them better care.

“In challenging or lean times, people who are closest to you and who you’ve successfully engaged over a long run are most likely to stay aligned with your mission,” she said. “So holding your closest constituents dear and supporting them during tricky times has a real benefit for long-term value; that could be programmatic investments in that community.”

The foundation launched the Parkinson’s Buddy Network, an online platform to address concerns about patients and families being isolated during COVID. Brooks said they started thinking about it in April 2020, launched by year’s end and began piloting it in 2021. Now it has more than 10,000 users. “You do what’s right for your constituents, meet them where they are, and focus on the long-term value of relationships and connections you’re building,” she said.

2021 Data (scroll right for additional columns)

Organization 21 Total Revenue 21 Public Support 21 Government Support 21 Investment Income 21 Program Service 21 Other Revenue 21 Total Expense 21 Program Expense 21 Fundraising Expense 21 Administrative Expense 21 Total Assets 21 Value of Investments 21 Net Change in Net Assets 21 Unrestricted NA 21 Permanently Restricted NA CauseIQ Link
The Y (YMCA of the USA) 7,443,690,000 1,407,964,000 1,721,347,000 204,918,000 3,827,444,000 282,017,000 6,522,763,000 5,482,718,000 138,222,000 901,823,000 17,505,970,000 1,493,801,000 10,441,515,000 2,659,529,000 The Y (YMCA of the USA)
Goodwill Industries International 7,404,702,744 1,435,529,266 526,701,999 4,966,837,304 475,634,175 6,325,073,576 5,619,978,716 13,298,175 691,796,685 8,116,161,084 3,342,770,868 1,271,373,241 5,658,824,602 183,900,973 Goodwill Industries International
Catholic Charities USA 4,583,747,563 1,213,706,128 1,431,589,364 103,519,564 1,818,522,494 16,410,013 4,501,788,389 3,931,633,970 97,834,209 472,320,210 5,757,337,070 n/a The Salvation Army
Feeding America 4,065,318,094 3,915,970,788 263,240 3,130,038 28,800,662 117,153,366 3,902,891,407 3,844,167,250 44,574,213 14,149,944 603,767,243 514,985,140 165,121,406 370,744,781 194,331,927 Feeding America
United Way 3,886,432,269 2,647,494,043 1,060,938,770 34,466,154 143,533,302 3,886,432,269 3,287,507,210 340,453,270 258,471,789 United Way
American Red Cross 3,090,183,560 792,743,318 170,199,595 73,014,825 1,999,617,756 54,608,066 2,796,025,309 2,547,536,293 165,392,269 83,096,747 3,668,499,985 2,097,046,907 556,172,202 710,028,627 1,658,358,684 American Red Cross
Boys & Girls Clubs of America 2,475,721,190 1,178,773,639 780,598,687 148,089,624 153,404,937 214,854,303 1,902,271,427 1,521,726,222 135,318,303 245,226,902 5,247,743,137 2,105,354,448 n/a n/a n/a Boys & Girls Clubs of America
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute 2,417,795,330 518,737,758 207,559,702 2,468,003 1,571,455,891 117,573,976 2,225,842,004 1,989,558,588 40,626,637 195,656,779 4,549,977,055 2,580,089,559 788,818,454 1,354,436,047 1,589,633,623 Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
ALSAC/St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital 2,403,702,104 2,024,430,417 340,950,644 38,321,043 1,623,044,713 1,173,124,673 289,183,184 160,736,856 8,164,081,055 7,873,431,559 2,303,054,732 6,683,886,334 1,355,581,363 ALSAC/St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital
Habitat for Humanity International 2,299,690,000 1,356,545,000 206,516,000 11,911,000 593,249,000 131,469,000 2,278,398,000 1,910,762,000 171,469,000 196,167,000 4,488,237,000 1,086,023,000 99,513,000 2,711,238,000 471,125,000 Habitat for Humanity International
Easter Seals 2,073,037,800 274,455,700 269,416,800 50,713,100 1,432,072,400 46,379,800 1,798,633,600 1,581,961,300 35,987,000 180,685,300 2,141,449,200 1,055,388,000 427,133,856 1,111,042,300 471,331,400 Easter Seals
Children's Hospital Corporation (Boston)* 2,042,518,732 242,548,659 330,656,385 19,243,990 1,379,095,356 70,974,342 1,986,815,891 1,697,811,121 32,597,691 256,407,079 7,478,850,382 1,493,462,902 2,829,752,515 2,820,749,913 1,744,966,828 Children's Hospital Corporation (Boston)*
Direct Relief 1,929,697,287 1,927,136,437 2,560,850 1,903,454,935 1,895,134,777 2,917,823 5,402,335 992,717,205 185,419,940 22,680,011 826,526,765 148,362,507 Direct Relief
Smithsonian Institution 1,804,763,983 373,405,930 1,128,227,740 174,764,966 72,854,595 29,360,635 1,416,120,138 966,201,104 60,704,432 389,214,602 7,059,162,886 3,756,489,690 858,983,656 2,805,038,537 2,690,924,622 Smithsonian Institution
Volunteers of America 1,733,819,978 173,778,506 123,235,880 1,376,498,447 60,307,145 1,543,212,922 1,386,337,873 18,953,507 137,921,542 3,316,590,867 750,950,538 242,405,685 1,102,845,924 449,551,367 Volunteers of America
Planned Parenthood Federation of America 1,723,618,011 669,505,602 90,265,894 36,396,404 891,963,464 35,486,647 1,695,537,018 1,323,471,775 115,272,225 256,793,018 2,296,574,753 1,350,042,718 (366,470,245) 915,074,026 339,175,691 Planned Parenthood Federation of America
GOOD360 1,689,563,175 1,675,455,450 797,318 137,398 11,697,642 1,475,367 1,725,173,332 1,720,389,593 2,224,217 2,559,522 59,444,339 6,083,460 (35,766,526) 54,982,932 726,012 GOOD360
Shriners Hospitals for Children 1,639,856,197 479,302,137 18,666,754 957,115,466 165,397,366 19,374,474 943,917,956 687,431,793 96,176,917 160,309,246 11,855,324,866 9,359,927,501 937,201,247 9,195,323,950 1,471,749,000 Shriners Hospitals for Children
World Vision 1,306,648,130 882,426,369 420,771,280 3,002,857 539,721 (92,097) 1,218,757,162 1,092,739,686 74,671,061 51,346,415 372,503,244 214,208,330 93,806,958 122,263,263 188,052,079 World Vision
Nature Conservancy 1,290,130,840 839,062,372 101,521,407 198,405,059 132,497,280 18,644,722 908,626,330 637,586,333 118,700,328 152,339,669 8,800,375,381 3,478,309,278 791,632,480 6,256,565,038 1,587,416,951 Nature Conservancy
AmeriCares 1,234,128,312 1,216,849,479 12,794,238 3,106,240 1,137,060 241,295 1,283,525,179 1,262,113,979 13,446,735 7,964,465 380,390,119 67,179,932 (44,651,742) 110,135,730 252,616,063 AmeriCares
Catholic Relief Services 1,222,692,690 569,663,949 622,293,481 12,042,867 18,692,393 1,148,122,765 1,073,124,443 31,243,812 43,754,510 808,790,826 350,000,274 86,284,604 148,981,903 121,150,642 Catholic Relief Services
Boy Scouts of America 1,164,181,246 442,203,973 26,906,740 286,289,165 270,336,029 138,445,339 1,164,773,688 982,905,003 62,042,163 119,826,522 4,747,751,149 2,557,063,537 1,087,992,899 1,707,776,300 1,012,654,934 Boy Scouts of America
Compassion International 1,093,486,113 1,092,266,000 2,861,944 (1,641,831) 1,003,626,000 830,335,000 95,289,000 78,002,000 480,975,000 381,219,000 92,364,000 317,990,000 45,100,000 Compassion International
Task Force for Global Health 1,042,856,202 997,633,281 45,671,316 (643,450) 195,055 1,996,980,301 1,986,399,479 21,649 10,559,173 76,441,049 46,813,984 7,078,246 29,014,379 30,660,547 Task Force for Global Health
Samaritan's Purse 1,007,561,903 943,635,594 52,194,287 8,751,416 2,631,850 348,756 706,354,317 592,903,518 59,195,754 54,255,045 1,306,550,863 956,446,897 298,881,921 832,369,904 390,231,006 Samaritan's Purse
Girl Scouts of USA 1,006,082,566 133,626,686 95,592,588 142,592,579 509,508,004 124,762,709 804,714,989 660,918,374 50,119,397 93,677,218 2,276,665,349 1,358,507,804 219,824,827 1,660,001,215 316,477,000 Girl Scouts of USA
Step Up For Students 988,357,974 975,971,983 12,216,963 25,407 117,810 25,811 699,663,403 690,882,777 2,102,247 6,678,379 918,219,749 144,092,692 288,709,571 18,684,216 747,420,383 Step Up For Students
International Rescue Committee 943,788,127 380,391,595 537,230,926 4,638,049 18,036,305 3,491,252 904,147,041 797,022,142 45,516,032 61,608,867 527,551,484 333,095,280 61,942,602 103,620,251 200,686,539 International Rescue Committee
Save the Children 908,799,478 493,772,260 397,576,964 14,094,713 976,605 2,378,936 881,468,692 758,346,136 70,442,546 52,680,010 461,098,071 294,990,960 37,201,495 181,394,718 180,017,172 Save the Children
Food For The Poor 856,624,321 837,385,482 19,026,472 217,065 (4,698) 864,831,614 809,301,143 42,926,734 12,603,737 66,196,148 41,383,085 (8,250,654) 49,127,807 8,897,608 Food For The Poor
MAP International 821,912,380 819,129,261 222,081 2,595,981 (34,943) 652,398,044 648,163,799 3,669,322 564,923 268,872,217 13,243,165 169,583,264 154,928,359 112,240,894 MAP International
American Heart Association 803,987,961 535,220,671 7,067,204 49,556,232 41,526,991 170,616,863 693,590,695 543,970,706 77,806,080 71,813,909 1,613,373,160 994,032,316 267,502,873 513,719,072 631,744,856 American Heart Association
YWCA 761,207,725 295,715,188 162,562,732 668,323,763 557,481,930 27,035,653 83,806,180 YWCA
C.A.R.E 746,557,430 484,391,109 233,219,951 27,813,992 1,132,378 705,743,661 649,712,000 33,612,403 22,419,258 588,760,905 257,394,582 52,434,119 92,331,806 292,102,542 C.A.R.E
American Cancer Society 742,597,233 661,855,881 6,112,961 76,595,673 6,500,000 (8,467,282) 579,372,926 459,643,340 94,593,347 25,136,240 1,918,843,061 994,044,393 249,950,782 665,929,251 771,825,321 American Cancer Society
Medecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders 649,355,353 623,387,442 14,267,930 12,344,679 (644,698) 599,980,286 512,964,841 80,684,001 6,331,444 471,142,331 344,608,743 41,554,201 283,904,931 40,461,625 Medecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders
Cru (Campus Crusade for Christ) 638,297,000 597,757,000 14,213,000 5,233,000 21,094,000 564,550,000 463,219,000 54,553,000 46,778,000 602,018,000 515,710,000 114,965,000 455,592,000 2,500,000 Cru (Campus Crusade for Christ)
Feed the Children 598,942,560 579,726,919 2,499,180 16,150,595 565,866 538,811,644 512,047,784 14,308,300 12,455,560 213,383,334 43,724,810 62,910,327 180,371,084 26,270,160 Feed the Children
U.S. Fund for UNICEF 575,095,929 565,114,892 6,583,900 2,014,835 1,382,302 540,108,882 451,779,828 67,874,010 20,455,044 394,590,877 185,503,836 38,653,926 104,712,726 85,418,727 U.S. Fund for UNICEF
Healthwell Foundation 554,261,279 538,184,808 16,076,471 629,943,666 625,887,689 871,663 3,184,314 529,554,117 498,223,385 (77,803,489) 59,689,288 444,626,419 Healthwell Foundation
Metropolitan Museum of Art 536,480,017 168,903,737 6,325,708 339,535,830 4,435,800 (1,711,304) 368,977,830 211,633,094 14,824,200 142,520,536 5,588,544,992 4,998,858,901 1,161,994,775 1,354,620,135 3,485,380,130 Metropolitan Museum of Art
PBS 502,085,658 211,637,374 13,237,905 10,447,090 216,058,465 50,704,824 448,645,167 388,408,065 78,408 60,158,694 565,452,721 357,537,869 52,841,330 315,608,520 83,951,895 PBS
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society 477,663,716 441,317,494 12,298,324 12,281,240 11,766,658 359,848,179 255,022,127 54,854,964 49,971,088 743,613,782 715,631,477 147,650,060 328,718,773 185,053,725 Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Local Initiatives Service Corporation* 462,416,393 250,723,267 146,006,721 3,876,527 61,414,104 395,774 374,235,242 332,656,631 8,018,835 33,559,776 1,164,391,357 917,778,649 (126,107,574) 220,723,019 25,455,752 Local Initiatives Service Corporation*
U.S. Olympic Committee 457,686,233 88,994,665 794,426 2,097,707 192,634,758 173,164,677 353,073,781 283,106,489 4,082,943 65,884,358 497,889,137 368,228,034 106,735,672 227,806,019 37,423,370 U.S. Olympic Committee
Make-A-Wish Foundation 455,699,812 386,347,895 21,879,584 41,747,640 5,724,693 355,949,776 242,159,333 62,561,795 51,228,648 564,259,008 328,947,088 100,527,862 361,883,977 125,042,142 Make-A-Wish Foundation
The Houston Food Bank 452,622,380 403,018,806 47,545,861 907,809 1,145,420 4,484 427,475,898 413,477,637 5,778,012 8,220,249 174,736,730 77,871,298 25,019,340 140,326,436 2,649,100 The Houston Food Bank
Midwest Food Bank NFP 449,997,097 448,870,203 216,964 127,652 55,947 726,331 443,775,801 441,420,905 934,987 1,419,909 66,677,904 14,899,387 3,376,614 64,853,401 614,433 Midwest Food Bank NFP
Convoy of Hope 438,882,747 427,274,097 1,856,491 9,752,159 367,077,872 333,657,889 21,564,744 11,855,239 165,505,486 39,692,308 71,804,875 150,962,032 10,183,743 Convoy of Hope
Ronald McDonald House 437,177,503 356,110,571 14,211,258 39,958,791 12,479,981 14,416,902 349,225,202 263,391,254 50,122,962 35,710,986 2,235,773,003 1,140,509,325 207,001,082 1,185,881,074 264,904,102 Ronald McDonald House
American Civil Liberties Union Foundation Inc. 436,483,782 401,257,713 269,230 17,190,603 14,235,112 3,531,124 325,041,009 258,866,800 32,418,917 33,755,292 1,164,749,561 983,888,408 276,896,754 644,581,464 330,791,814 American Civil Liberties Union Foundation Inc.
Mental Health America 427,235,955 82,178,161 213,602,223 4,009,325 116,731,947 10,714,299 379,746,769 327,085,952 4,951,165 47,709,652 451,788,161 208,599,605 34,207,514 284,992,590 22,634,350 Mental Health America
Catholic Medical Mission Board 411,400,438 394,431,230 16,805,819 163,389 351,930,119 340,772,864 6,492,160 4,665,095 138,995,355 38,740,466 64,616,083 125,999,503 7,747,322 Catholic Medical Mission Board
World Wildlife Fund 408,317,459 349,752,577 42,145,756 15,149,240 76,475 1,193,411 283,476,575 217,624,055 41,838,611 24,013,909 689,927,854 463,599,887 188,399,378 221,958,300 352,466,359 World Wildlife Fund
Alzheimer's Association 404,526,641 351,652,071 25,776,739 16,168,267 3,318,234 7,611,330 365,551,376 286,641,224 63,534,624 15,375,528 497,643,896 460,003,113 78,821,315 211,697,101 143,399,678 Alzheimer's Association
New York Public Library 403,747,896 135,396,089 239,752,417 25,960,651 144,125 2,494,614 327,801,939 285,300,347 9,440,443 33,061,149 2,667,920,179 1,793,114,513 442,188,916 1,032,054,939 1,149,239,286 New York Public Library
Young Life 403,206,696 366,368,337 508,426 39,011,816 (2,681,883) 361,052,770 307,257,240 21,285,076 32,510,454 406,009,865 112,404,370 21,895,042 344,316,500 39,574,068 Young Life
Boys Town (*FYE20) 401,168,320 156,447,771 18,922,357 16,667,374 174,995,936 34,134,882 344,264,480 278,178,843 48,027,302 18,058,335 1,726,612,673 410,773,000 107,825,736 1,400,474,733 147,093,742 Boys Town (*FYE20)
Rotary Foundation of Rotary International 400,607,397 351,086,801 3,756,226 42,423,802 13 3,340,555 395,728,568 358,693,012 19,200,747 17,834,809 1,437,240,061 1,350,000,477 (464,451,818) 672,130,130 Rotary Foundation of Rotary International
American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee 398,318,796 286,022,545 69,058,104 39,909,513 643,093 2,685,541 336,735,582 302,231,072 9,814,589 24,689,921 702,788,033 582,163,177 92,488,446 277,324,117 324,327,825 American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee
National Fish and Wildlife Foundation 380,554,019 55,349,473 127,981,518 5,001,501 192,832,295 (610,768) 362,510,275 352,509,880 3,028,589 6,971,806 2,774,598,096 425,165,004 30,824,779 144,913,772 129,423,040 National Fish and Wildlife Foundation
National Jewish Health 377,230,660 45,726,690 60,182,779 10,407,334 260,450,177 463,680 341,524,571 306,504,262 8,512,087 26,508,222 453,973,000 211,304,000 53,695,000 114,812,000 178,036,000 National Jewish Health
Cross International/ Catholic Outreach 374,357,529 370,684,799 3,633,012 26 39,000 692 361,160,421 344,494,174 7,314,391 9,351,856 21,214,390 18,640,622 13,461,130 20,347,473 Cross International/ Catholic Outreach
Environmental Defense Fund 365,118,097 357,785,095 615,295 2,183,615 4,534,092 216,037,687 175,233,659 34,413,218 6,390,810 437,217,657 248,599,804 151,066,041 100,124,361 264,336,723 Environmental Defense Fund
Project Orbis International Inc. 362,900,663 47,669,168 314,000,424 548,815 200,000 482,256 359,198,958 341,400,764 9,250,593 8,547,601 69,820,903 31,980,560 3,618,473 46,248,910 16,867,419 Project Orbis International Inc.
Marine Toys For Tots Foundation 357,083,854 347,774,845 9,049,047 259,962 338,600,503 328,866,351 7,920,740 1,813,412 253,941,097 190,440,550 25,738,489 244,363,503 1,793,407 Marine Toys For Tots Foundation
Mercy Corps 356,993,938 118,418,418 234,445,731 2,102,328 1,734,143 293,318 349,377,076 282,542,517 17,032,734 49,801,825 201,124,731 115,353,289 6,681,029 76,657,617 9,440,115 Mercy Corps
Michael J. Fox Foundation 353,405,980 347,013,253 3,704,328 527,423 2,160,976 279,892,835 256,565,313 15,188,231 8,139,291 330,549,492 296,714,454 73,350,692 54,063,847 125,941,070 Michael J. Fox Foundation
Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston Inc. 352,454,344 224,626,824 2,838,616 124,277,694 62,210 649,000 167,507,883 151,444,210 12,251,877 3,811,796 2,055,080,912 1,986,016,565 371,901,279 1,795,971,991 173,054,126 Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston Inc.
American Kidney Fund 350,304,871 349,681,681 360,758 280 262,152 343,202,920 334,715,296 5,214,542 3,273,082 62,257,856 58,997,122 8,334,115 55,492,363 3,251,606 American Kidney Fund
Special Olympics International 344,309,298 239,729,652 63,964,919 14,019,828 5,000,311 21,594,588 285,628,176 229,381,569 36,214,168 20,032,439 462,967,635 392,372,193 63,519,435 371,731,619 677,341 Special Olympics International
Pew Charitable Trusts 343,505,223 300,109,443 42,571,138 45,000 779,642 347,830,439 307,876,815 6,942,739 33,010,885 1,399,134,993 1,185,766,028 110,558,138 971,115,508 26,645,571 Pew Charitable Trusts
Wounded Warrior Project 338,965,146 316,069,220 19,313,528 3,582,398 295,297,161 209,795,460 69,379,424 16,122,277 450,884,124 411,063,760 63,513,527 385,633,685 4,311,961 Wounded Warrior Project
Ducks Unlimited 338,705,982 168,772,603 102,672,427 5,178,511 17,135,996 23,495,120 325,526,327 285,703,609 32,435,273 7,387,445 349,244,501 164,898,485 40,167,011 107,766,608 148,906,899 Ducks Unlimited
City Harvest 336,508,416 327,271,299 9,163,418 112,188 (38,489) 291,530,794 279,365,967 10,858,555 1,306,272 247,643,712 64,991,969 44,655,588 54,606,877 46,120,006 City Harvest
UJA- Federation of NY 333,983,000 224,911,000 107,455,000 1,244,000 373,000 258,982,000 199,519,000 31,925,000 27,538,000 1,746,380,000 1,414,918,000 297,464,000 606,674,000 899,743,000 UJA- Federation of NY
Good Days (Formerly Chronic Disease) 331,947,313 327,738,613 241,378 3,229,049 738,273 327,405,637 321,431,308 635,400 5,338,929 134,938,390 132,552,489 1,274,209 58,033,168 65,234,080 Good Days (Formerly Chronic Disease)
Carter Center 326,626,789 271,103,382 20,324,907 35,083,103 115,397 314,082,849 293,904,754 9,402,053 10,776,042 1,259,295,922 1,244,913,428 313,447,398 454,689,287 786,146,969 Carter Center
ASPCA* (FYE20) 324,772,105 287,167,570 19,142,994 15,574,692 2,886,849 267,756,291 198,077,887 55,056,031 14,622,373 470,124,444 330,562,104 67,280,331 334,126,940 73,160,600 ASPCA* (FYE20)
Art Institute of Chicago 324,720,371 36,154,077 11,417,445 69,518,226 190,847,455 2,588,199 290,704,939 258,408,138 9,572,250 22,724,551 2,023,763,079 1,517,501,430 339,712,175 632,736,112 1,120,495,536 Art Institute of Chicago
Second Harvest of Silicon Valley 322,406,704 237,298,300 82,088,304 2,882,889 137,211 278,667,068 264,887,108 6,636,989 7,142,971 189,621,743 144,859,892 56,027,013 177,372,136 4,085,923 Second Harvest of Silicon Valley
Covenant House 320,030,469 213,935,467 65,214,702 14,375,960 6,417,511 20,086,829 278,320,118 225,898,978 28,023,405 24,397,735 465,422,567 107,024,412 58,942,493 240,312,053 72,727,796 Covenant House
Matthew 25: Ministries 319,324,169 316,120,821 865,900 469,573 1,812,400 55,475 300,460,469 298,436,500 621,035 1,402,934 146,873,675 11,276,094 15,133,587 142,100,986 2,406,467 Matthew 25: Ministries
Patient Advocate Foundation 318,538,074 309,544,066 467,827 716,307 7,809,874 267,419,506 266,102,826 1,036,502 280,178 401,924,747 378,036,568 (297,002,799) 21,048,024 Patient Advocate Foundation
Christian Broadcasting Network 313,058,061 207,116,080 2,642,485 347,237 102,952,259 269,571,938 230,356,170 25,688,664 13,527,104 190,224,209 83,113,299 46,962,649 83,515,393 83,869,244 Christian Broadcasting Network
Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina 310,712,985 296,179,411 13,941,463 4,819 585,743 1,549 267,812,805 261,832,879 4,236,676 1,743,250 85,769,638 62,749,861 42,900,180 82,101,079 1,259,942 Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina
Patient Access Network Foundation 310,279,884 297,101,560 13,178,324 406,772,925 398,507,827 1,501,876 6,763,222 507,970,702 480,139,782 (105,997,301) 42,596,877 288,415,632 Patient Access Network Foundation
New York Presbyterian Fund, Inc. (*FYE2020) 309,360,854 232,780,046 1,026,716 75,205,963 348,129 260,929,860 230,885,026 22,055,040 7,989,794 3,232,360,059 344,608,743 190,575,864 833,601,027 2,312,054,709 New York Presbyterian Fund, Inc. (*FYE2020)
Big Brothers Big Sisters of America 304,333,610 216,979,243 57,330,937 3,410,505 9,537,917 17,075,008 290,423,678 220,740,519 36,221,518 33,461,641 390,208,122 197,897,987 (116,010,620) 120,409,572 35,336,296 Big Brothers Big Sisters of America
Feeding South Florida 301,539,737 208,479,148 92,619,999 207,953 232,637 289,994,971 287,962,389 1,078,682 953,900 46,736,165 35,328,484 11,620,743 38,780,611 4,745,723 Feeding South Florida
Assistance Fund Inc. 295,767,415 293,276,162 2,466,262 24,991 304,758,468 294,374,244 2,152,054 8,232,170 376,112,089 343,749,767 (7,896,881) 66,683,632 296,707,915 Assistance Fund Inc.
WGBH Educational Foundation 290,226,225 123,343,356 5,334,115 2,467,632 128,586,164 30,494,958 279,052,711 227,836,270 27,152,741 24,063,700 1,084,337,585 629,295,089 153,627,077 553,293,496 136,170,260 WGBH Educational Foundation
NPR 288,067,110 91,750,360 84,500 2,138,207 192,311,416 1,782,627 271,150,184 182,302,840 10,463,860 78,383,484 423,960,780 151,441,389 24,056,842 120,506,334 30,695,593 NPR
Humane Society of the United States 287,305,293 263,468,959 183,500 17,919,579 4,339,246 1,394,009 163,063,715 108,523,611 39,725,102 14,815,002 485,198,235 434,097,112 133,711,185 355,559,546 97,186,265 Humane Society of the United States
Heart to Heart Intl 283,611,296 282,386,233 306,180 8,904 918,929 (8,950) 335,299,032 333,690,599 492,527 1,115,906 69,647,242 8,009,211 65,273,066 1,620,739 Heart to Heart Intl
Greater Chicago Food Depository 281,823,952 128,211,694 150,148,008 3,450,844 54,744 (41,338) 237,651,241 223,546,698 5,648,130 8,456,413 217,303,991 140,276,574 53,346,434 192,588,008 15,530,341 Greater Chicago Food Depository
Wildlife Conservation Society 281,057,125 85,363,110 93,387,297 18,495,404 73,442,904 10,368,410 312,580,356 262,462,634 12,498,843 37,618,879 1,266,701,657 587,489,648 83,014,426 423,847,876 457,893,097 Wildlife Conservation Society
Youth Villages 278,449,649 29,344,599 9,329,213 1,908,934 236,105,870 1,761,033 286,000,419 243,603,736 3,771,712 38,624,971 572,289,066 328,008,305 224,004,300 410,599,483 55,790,566 Youth Villages

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