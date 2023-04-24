Voting Open For Classy’s People Choice Awards

Fundraising platform Classy has announced the start of online public voting for its People’s Choice award winner, which it will present to a nonprofit for innovation in the social good sector when the company presents its 10th annual Classy Awards in June.

Voting can be done online at https://awards.classy.org/finalists.

An additional 10 winners will be decided by an independent Leadership Council of social sector leaders, with the total of 11 winners to be announced when the company holds its annual Classy Collaborative conference June 7-8 in Philadelphia. Winning nonprofits will be featured in an upcoming media campaign with storytelling platform Upworthy, giving them enhanced exposure with which to amplify their causes.

A total 54 finalist candidates are featured in this year’s contest. Among them are:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, whose BIG Futures Program aims to create a path to economic empowerment for young people through career readiness training and mentorship

The Brooklyn (New York) Public Library, for the Books Unbanned program that provides teens across the country access to contested books along with other resources intended to support their right to read freely.

Feed My Starving Children, which works to eliminate child malnutrition internationally and provide meaningful service opportunities for U.S.-based volunteers

Hope for Ukraine, which was formed to provide food, medical attention, shelter and education to Ukrainians whose lives have been devastated by war

Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, for its Dare to Dream project intended to transform treatment and care for children with blood cancer

The Thurman Perry Foundation, which aims to eliminate period poverty for incarcerated women and girls

Additional information about these and the other finalist organizations can be found on the contest webpage noted above. This year’s class of finalists is the largest ever and surpassed the usual total of 50 due to what a Classy spokesperson said were several impressive nominees that resulted in some tie votes during the initial selection phase. Nominations took place in February and March with eligibility open to all U.S.-based nonprofits.

Classy, a public benefit corporation based in San Diego, was founded in 2006 and acquired by GoFundMe in June 2022. It describes itself as a social impact accelerator with a mission to enable nonprofits to connect supporters with the causes they care about.